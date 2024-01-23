SWG, based in Welshpool, is now relishing the prospect of a new year which is already shaping up to be another record-breaker for the company with a slate of new projects in the pipeline.

Jacqui Gough, director of SWG, said: “It has been an amazing year and that looks like continuing as we make the transition into 2024.

“We are really excited about the future as we grow our client-base while still looking after our existing clients. Part of this growth has included opening offices in Wolverhampton in a move to help us better serve clients in the West Midlands.

“It recognises the trust clients have in us to consistently come through with the highest quality service we are known for. We thank them all for playing a major part in our continued success.

“Among our completed projects in 2023 are Roundton Place in Churchstoke - the first development completed by SWG Homes, a growing subsidiary of SWG Group, which involved the construction of four new energy efficient dwellings of exceptional quality.

“We were involved in two projects at Telford College, the new healthcare department which provided a realistic clinical environment for students, including a hospital ward and maternity unit. And our team also completed alterations to the college construction department - providing much-needed additional teaching space.

“We have also been involved in projects at two schools in Shropshire, creating an extension at Brown Clee Primary School and building new classrooms at St Laurence Primary School in Ludlow, along with an extension at Ysgol Pennant just over the border near Oswestry.”

Further afield, the SWG team has been carrying out a number of major projects in Dudley and Sandwell, as well as a complete refurbishment of the market halls in Wrexham.

Jacqui added: “We were involved in a two-phase offices refurbishment for Dudley Metropolitan Borough Council, which was successfully handed over to our client in December.

“Phase one included new suspended ceilings, open plan office space and breakout areas. Phase two involved the removal of partitions and construction of a new layout. New ceilings were installed and we renewed the pitched slate roof.

“Among our live projects is Wrexham Markets, a very exciting project for SWG which involves the full refurbishment of the Butchers Market and the General Market including new internal stalls.

“We are refurbishing a block of apartments at Thorn Close for our client Sandwell Council which involves 12 one-bed single-storey apartments and 16 three-bed two-storey apartments.

“Another collaboration with the council is seeing us involved in the alteration, refurbishment and extension of an agricultural barn at Forge Mill Farm. It’s been a very busy year and we are looking forward to continuing our growth in 2024.”