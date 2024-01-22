Team at Weston Park excited by the year ahead

The stately home, on the Shropshire and Staffordshire border, enjoyed a year of award wins in 2023.

It also launched new ventures and saw a significant increase in corporate bookings as business life began to return to normal in the wake of the pandemic.

Highlights of an excellent 2023 included the award of an AA Rosette for the Granary restaurant while Chief Executive Colin Sweeney received an award for his outstanding contribution to tourism from Enjoy Staffordshire.

There was a bumper Camp Bestival which attracted stars such as Kate Winslet and Sophie Ellis-Bextor, the launch of a new range of Weston Gin using botanicals from the estate’s garden and addition of two new attractions to the Woodland Adventure Playground.

It also saw the return of the super-successful Spring Fling, Christmas markets and Summer Fiesta, among a year of spectacular events

And there was a surge in corporate bookings, strategic away-days and company celebrations.

Head of marketing Andrea Webster said the 17th century house – which is home to a world-class collection of art, antiques, silver and fine china – and 1,000 acres of Capability Brown parkland had proved incredibly popular in 2023.

“We’ve been delighted at the numbers of people who have visited Weston over the past 12 months and it gives us an ideal platform on which to build this year," Andrea said.

“The success of the Granary in picking up an AA Rosette and a silver award in the Enjoy Staffordshire Tourism and Good Food Awards has been particularly pleasing. Head chef Anna Jones has also been recognised in the Black Country Chamber of Commerce awards and we’ve seen strong private and corporate bookings throughout the year.

“We have enjoyed increased business in the House and seen a strong resurgence of businesses choosing Weston for strategic away-days and rewarding their teams. Use of the Snug in the Granary for local businesses has also been strong with the Snug providing a great space to meet, enjoy delicious food and the great outdoors.

“It was a thrill to host Camp Bestival for its second year at Weston and it proved to be a resounding success. Acts included Primal Scream, The Human League, Sam Ryder, Sophie Ellis-Bextor and a surprise appearance from Oscar winning actress Kate Winslet who read children’s classic Blueberries for Sal in the CBeebies Bedtime Story Tent.

“The launch of our own range of gin, in conjunction with local producer Wrekin Spirit, was a special highlight, complementing our estate-to-plate dining ethos by using botanicals hand-picked from our own gardens.

“There is much to look forward to in 2024 and we cannot wait to welcome even more visitors to this truly special place and further develop Weston’s national reputation as a great place to visit, dine, stay and do business.”