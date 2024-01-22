Russell Griffin, Director of the firm, said: “During the autumn, we saw a significant improvement in the market, driven by improvements in the cost of borrowing and enhanced inflation control.

“These factors have had a positive impact on the demand for housing in the Shropshire market, which is great news for all of us. In addition, 2023 has been an evolutionary year for Samuel Wood. We have successfully adapted to and stayed ahead of the market changes, thanks to our continuous professional development and proactive approach throughout the business.”

Andrew Cadwallader, Director at Samuel Wood added: “As a result, we have gained increased market share across the region, and our specialised lettings department headed up by Slawek Zalewski, has experienced fantastic growth, highlighted by the success of our recent landlord webinar, which has been of great assistance to the landlords in Shropshire.”

"As with every year, 2024 will bring new challenges for those in the property sector. Our focus as ever, will remain to simplify the complexities of the sector for our buyers, sellers, landlords and tenants and, above all, assist all our clients to make our service as professional and seamless as possible and provide a contemporary service with traditional values," added Russell.

To find out how much your house could be worth, visit samuelwoodltd.myinstantvaluation.com