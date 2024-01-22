Shropshire e-commerce specialist sets growth target after successful year

Shrewsbury-based Ecommerce Intelligence, which helps businesses sell their products on Amazon, enjoyed 25 per cent growth in 2023 and has set itself a similar target this year.

The £1 million business relocated to New Zealand House in Abbey Foregate last year to enhance its operational capabilities and support future growth. It currently has over 50 clients including Organix, NikWax and Ardo Medical.

Founder Chris Turton said: “2023 was a very successful year for the business which grew by 25 per cent and successfully relocated into a new office in Shrewsbury.

“We exceeded 50 clients, including some household brand names, and have successfully helped them to optimise their online presence.”

The team has a combined experience of 40 years across different facets of the Amazon Marketplace and has supported more than 170 Amazon accounts to date.

“Our goal by December 2024 is to become the leading voice for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) on Amazon in the UK,” Chris said.

“Many people start their online shopping journey on Amazon, and a significant proportion of those visit the site at least once a week. In the UK, there are 85,000 SMEs selling on Amazon, so it is vital for retailers to have a presence there.

“As an Amazon advertising specialist, we can help businesses find their way through the thick of the competition, showcasing their brand and offerings in the best way possible.”

The business, which also has an office in the USA, currently employs 11 people and Chris said they are looking to grow that number this year.

“We will be looking for new account and marketing managers in 2024 as we target further growth and help even more clients develop robust, specific sales models with focus on return on investment. With big plans for 2024, there has never been a more exciting time to join the company.

“We're continuing to put the right investment into the business and we can't wait to see what the future holds," Chris added.