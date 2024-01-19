Visitors up, sales up, as shopping centre celebrates a trend-bucking December

And according to the local number crunchers the 458,725 people who visited the centre last month bucked a national trend by being a 1.6 per cent increase compared to December 2022.

National retailers had seen an average fall of 1 per cent in visitor numbers in the same year on year comparison.

As the most recent census says the population of Shrewsbury hit 76,782, it shows the pulling power of the Darwin.

Kevin Lockwood, Shrewsbury shopping centres manager, said: “Despite a fall in numbers nationally, our footfall figures for the month of December were higher than for the previous year with almost half a million customers visiting the centre.

“The majority of stores in The Darwin also beat their sales target for December, and report that sales were up on December 2022.

“This is great news as it shows that The Darwin has a thriving and healthy retail offer. With its unique mix of national and independent retailers there’s something for everyone and we thank all our visitors for supporting the centre and our tenants.”

