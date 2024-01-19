RBSL contract puts Telford at 'forefront of armour development and manufacture'

The contract has now been signed for Rheinmetall BAE Systems Land (RBSL) to deliver a new modular armour system on the Challenger 3 Main Battle Tank.

Designed by world-leading armour experts at Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (DSTL), and jointly developed with RBSL, the new modular armour provides a step change in survivability for the Main Battle Tank.

Initial integration trials were conducted in 2023 and RBSL will now test, manufacture and integrate the new armour onto the Challenger 3 tanks.

Challenger 3 will be a key component of the Army’s Future Armoured Brigade Combat Teams and the UK’s contribution to NATO deterrence.

Colin McClean, RBSL Managing Director said: “The industrial investment that will be realised as part of this contract will see Telford at the forefront of armour development and manufacture.

"The investment in this critical capability will deliver for the British Army now and into the future. Driving the delivery of the Land Industry Strategy generating British IP, British Supply Chain and British Skills.”

This contract is a key part of the Land Industry Strategy and will support up to 58 jobs in Newcastle and Telford during the initial manufacturing and beyond if export orders are secured.

Colonel Will Waugh, Senior Responsible Owner for the Army’s Armour (MBT) Programme, said: "This contract signature is great news and another step forward in the delivery of the Army’s next MBT capability.

"The conflict in Ukraine has provided a timely reminder of the threat posed by Russia’s MBTs and other weapon systems. This armour is a world-class sovereign capability that will provide a step change in protecting our soldiers and the survivability of Challenger 3.”

The Challenger 3 programme will not only deliver a Main Battle Tank, but also regenerate critical industrial capability in the UK, benefitting from the best of British engineering and manufacturing and sustaining valuable skills across the country.

Director Land Equipment, Maj Gen Darren Crook CBE, added: “The contract award for next-generation modular armour on the Challenger 3 Main Battle Tank is yet another significant step forward for the programme.

"Not only does it secure a battle-winning armour solution for the British Army, but it is also great news for British industry. It illustrates our collective commitment to developing and securing skills in the defence sector for future generations, showing the Land Industrial Strategy in action.”