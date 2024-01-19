Growing media group to top £100m revenue in 2024

Fast-growing media group National World says revenue for the year to December 30, 2023 will be up five per cent to £88m.

The group's adjusted earnings before tax will exceed £9m and will be above expectations.

The full annual results will be released on March 21.

It bought the Midland News Association, which includes the Express & Star, Shropshire Star and a number of weekly newspapers, in September.

Digital revenue for the group, which also includes the Yorkshire Post and The Scotsman, increased by 13 per cent in the year to £18.4m.

Income from newspapers circulation was down three per cent to £30.6m with print advertising falling one per cent, also to £30.6m.

National World chairman, David Montgomery, said: "In 2023 the group completed seven acquisitions of iconic and premium brands strengthening our portfolio, particularly in the events and business information sector. Our greater scale, combined with significant investment in innovation and automation, underpins our accelerating transition to a multi-platform content business, focused on creative and expert talent."

For the seven acquisitions, the group paid a total of £14.4m.