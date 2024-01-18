Shrewsbury Market Hall under new management with plans to 'build on success'

Longstanding market manager Kate Gittins has handed over the reins at Shrewsbury Market Hall to the team behind the running of the town's Darwin Shopping Centre.

The shopping centre team, led by Kevin Lockwood, will also assume management responsibility, on behalf of Shropshire Council, for the student accommodation and commercial units at The Tannery buildings, in nearby St Austin’s Street.

Mr Lockwood said the market hall was an important asset to Shrewsbury and a key stakeholder in the future of the town centre.

“We plan to build on the market hall’s success and enhance its future by bringing it into a wider retail family within the town,” he said.

“Independent businesses are increasingly important to the future of the high street, and we have a unique mix of independent businesses and nationals in Shrewsbury, so we’re better placed than many other towns.

“The market is an important incubator for business start-ups and enterprise with businesses expanding from the market onto the high street. Because of its success, the market deserves to be recognised as a key stakeholder within the town.

“Shrewsbury will undergo major changes in the future with the Big Town Plan, Movement Strategy and the redevelopment of the Riverside/Smithfield area. Bringing the market hall into the wider fold ensures it will be very much part of future plans for the town centre.”

The management team also includes tenant liaison manager Amy Williams, who will assume day-to-day responsibility for the market hall and operations manager Russell Hall.

The team is taking over the reins from Kate Gittins, who is being redeployed to a new part-time role within Shropshire Council.

Kate has been facilities manager at the hall since June 2006 and has been credited for helping transform the market that now attracts more than 50,000 visitors a month.

Last year, she was awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award by the National Association of British Market Authorities (NABMA) in recognition of her achievements, dedication and service.