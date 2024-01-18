Ellesmere-based firm plans to move base as growth continues

But Fullwood JOZ – previously Fullwood Packo – will remain near to its current location in Grange Road, Ellesmere, with new premises being sort within a 'commutable distance' to ensure the retention of staff.

Since a takeover in mid-2022, the expected synergy between Fullwood and JOZ has, the company says, led to great success.

The number of milking robots sold by Fullwood JOZ, which has more than 100 on site in Ellesmere, has more than doubled.

Software and data collection upgrades have been implemented and continuous investments in product innovation create a foundation for a bright future for the company.

Phil Morris, Plant Manger for Fullwood JOZ UK, said: "It think from the introduction of the JOZ management team, the multi-faceted approach has really helped.

"From a sales point of view, it allowed us to seize several market opportunities and the demand for the robotization, which is what we specialise in in the dairy industry is increasing and is high throughout Europe.

"Within operations, they came in with a fresh set of eyes and we benefited from the introduction of some technical and management expertise alongside our very talented and dedicated staff here in Ellesmere."

The further development and growth of the company, it said, now requires a facility which can’t be realized at its current location.

He added: "The site has serviced the Fullwood production for many years but is no longer meeting our needs and doesn't allow for operational improvements in workflow and layout.

"So it's a little bit restricted and so we are exploring several options.We want to stay within the commutable distance so we can retain our experienced staff. And, in addition, we work with a lot of local and regional manufacturers, who are established an know us well.

"So we want maintain that continuity with our supply base. That's important to us, alongside ensuring no impact and disruption for our customers.

"We have to give consideration to our strategic vision for the future in terms of customer satisfaction, administration and sales teams plus our technical support to the farmers and dairy. We want to look at advanced training facilities and our field service division is very active, so all these future influences have to be taken into consideration as well.

"So we aim to move within the region at whatever site best matches our aspirations for the future of Fullwood JOZ moving forward to take it to the next level."