Agents given exclusive look at progress of new Shrewsbury business park

Hosted by Morris Property’s Head of Development, Liz Lowe, and Toby Shaw, of retained agents Towler Shaw Roberts (TSR), the Winter Warmer breakfast event welcomed more than 20 esteemed guests for a first-hand review of Stadium Point.

The new landmark 28-acre site on Oteley Road in Shrewsbury is Morris Property's latest development and the event provided a unique opportunity for commercial property professionals to explore the location's potential.

Stadium Point Business Park is poised to become a hub for flexible distribution warehousing and office space, offering new build and build-to-suit opportunities.

The units will range from 1,850 ft² to an expansive 175,000 ft², offering new logistic warehousing for Shrewsbury.

"We are delighted to have had such a positive response," said Liz. "The Winter Warmer breakfast event was not only an opportunity to showcase our new development but also a chance for industry professionals to engage and envision the possibilities of this eagerly awaited development offers,"

Agents Towler Shaw Roberts (TSR) have been appointed by Morris Property to market Stadium Point Business Park.

Toby Shaw, Partner at Towler Shaw Roberts said: “The Stadium Point Business Park development aligns with Morris Property’s vision of providing cutting-edge facilities that promote business growth in the region.

"The strategic location and versatile offerings make Stadium Point an ideal destination for companies seeking tailored solutions for their warehousing and office space needs.”

Speculative and bespoke units at Stadium Point will be made available from July. For details email stadiumpoint@morrisproperty.co.uk