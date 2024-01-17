Telford's Cedo is 'moving closer towards sustainability goals'

Cedo is one of Europe’s largest suppliers of private label household consumable products – from refuse sacks and food storage to clingfilm – manufacturing millions of bin bags a year with 100 per cent recycled contents.

The UK business consists of Halesfield 11, where it mainly manufactures refuse sacks and indoor pedal bin liners, and Halesfield 19, where it makes a variety of food wrap products, like cling film.

Actions this year included Cedo bringing forward its timetable to achieve its climate action plan within its own operations by five years.

As part of the company’s journey towards net zero, its target for climate neutrality was, in April, set for 2025 by maximising energy efficiency, utilising green energy wherever possible, minimising waste in ITS operations and increasing the use of recycled materials in its product design.

In October, Cedo launched its new 'Cedo Recycling' website, helping people find out more about how the company recycles 80,000 tonnes of plastic waste each year, at one of Europe's largest facilities.

The company also achieved a 72 per cent reduction in CO2 emissions across its manufacturing sites, recycling operations, offices and from energy purchased, compared to the baseline set in 2019.

And in November Cedo rebranded Polylina – a household product brand in the UK since 1965, with the aim of creating real impact on supermarket shelves for consumers.

The new branding is rolling out across the UK and can be seen on the full range of Polylina products, including cling film, refuse sacks and liners, aluminium foil, greaseproof and baking paper, food bags, nappy sacks and sanitary bags.

Also in November, as part of Cedo’s 'Planet' commitment to protect the environment and improve stewardship of water and other resources, the company extends its @Operation-Clean-Sweep-Europe® (OCS) Pledge to all of its UK and European manufacturing sites, making them signatories to the OCS standard, the international initiative to reduce plastic resin pellet loss to the environment.

Martin Burdekin, Group Sustainability Director at Cedo, said: “It’s been a great year for Cedo, moving us closer towards our sustainability goals and our drive to reduce the amount of Greenhouse Gas Emissions directly generated across our manufacturing sites, recycling operations, and offices, and from procured energy.

"I’m excited about the year ahead, and maximising our partnerships – such as Operation-Clean-Sweep-Europe (OCS) – as we continue to reduce our impact on the planet, while producing more-sustainable household products for customers around the world.”

Other highlights for the business included employees Diane Roe, Kerry Holmes and Cerys Green doing a skydive in Northampton, raising funds for Severn Hospice. They have raised more than £3,600 plus more than £600 in Gift Aid to date.

And, in December, Cedo colleagues donated non-perishable food, sweets, chocolate and toiletries to Telford Crisis Support.