Telford team step up and help raise £2,000 on Blue Monday

Fifty members of ResourceBank took part in a 248 mile walk, the equivalent of walking between the company’s offices in Telford and Henley-on-Thames – and back again – on Blue Monday in aid of mental health charities.

Staff took turns to walk in various locations to cover the distance and the event raised funds for Action Medical Research, the company’s partner charity, and the “Be Bold in Blue” campaign supporting the Multiple Sclerosis Trust.

This was the third annual event in the company’s Blue Monday series – a 2022 event saw staff rowing for 24 hours and the 2023 event was cycling – both using machines in offices.

ResourceBank Chief Executive Richard Pearson said: “Blue Monday has become a key feature of the ResourceBank calendar, The rowing and cycling events in 2022 and 2023 gave us a fun group activity to focus on during a challenging time of year as well as helping to raise nearly £5,000 for charity.

“For 2024 we wanted to be as inclusive as possible – so walking was the logical choice. Going for a walk in the fresh air is one of the best things we all can do to reduce mental stress.

“Completing 248 miles was a great effort from everyone. It was a joy to see and hear about the challenges and ‘fun’ everyone had along the way, despite the freezing temperatures overnight. We banished Blue Monday but we may have replaced it with achy Tuesday!”