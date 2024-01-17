Shropshire company names Severn Hospice as its charity of the year

Driver training specialist Dulson Training will support Severn Hospice, which provides specialist care and support to families in Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and Mid Wales who are living with incurable illness.

The charity not only provides clinical services but also offers emotional, physical and spiritual support, enabling patients to maintain independence for as long as possible, whether that is at home or staying at one of its hospices.

Dulson Training MD Steve Dulson said: "We were involved in a fantastic event last summer and raised a good amount of money, over £1,000, for Severn Hospice at our first attempt at the Dragon Boat Race in Shrewsbury.

“We decided on the day of the race that we would enter again in 2024 and after discussing the event and contribution with the team, we decided that we wanted to do more than just the one event.

“This is why we decided to commit to Severn Hospice as our charity of the year. We plan to raise money for the Dragon Boat Race and beyond with year-round fundraising and events. It is an amazing charity that is doing so much for local people and their families who are living in very difficult circumstances.

“It’s a charity that affects so many lives and we have members of staff who have Severn Hospice very close to their hearts. Being a charity, Severn Hospice is dependent on fundraising activities or donations and the generosity of people in what are extremely challenging financial times.

“We recently visited the hospice at Apley, had a guided tour of the amazing facilities and gardens and were very impressed at the effort that is made to make sure anyone attending the hospice has the most comfortable surroundings. They are doing an incredible job, and we are proud to have them as our charity of the year.”

Severn Hospice corporate fundraiser Samantha Haydon said: “We are really looking forward to working with all the team at Dulson Training. We are delighted that they have chosen Severn Hospice as their charity of the year – their fundraising and support will make a huge difference.

“All our care is provided for free, but we have to raise £2 for every £3 we spend. It’s thanks to the generous support of our local community and businesses like Dulson Training that we can continue to be there for local families at their time of greatest need.”

Dulson Training has sites in Shrewsbury, Telford, Wrexham, Ludlow, Nantwich and a satellite centre in Wolverhampton. Its services include lorry and bus licence acquisition and driver assessments, Driver CPC, Forklift, First Aid, ADR and Fleet Training across all regions.