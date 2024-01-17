Firms join forces to deliver entrepreneurial tips to Shropshire pupils at new school

The workshops, part of the 'Bumbles of Honeywood' education programme, were delivered at Allscott Meads Primary School, Allscott, thanks to a partnership between 2B Enterprising and SJ Roberts Construction Ltd.

Allscott Meads Primary School opened for the first time in September last year.

The programme pairs organisations with schools to inspire pupils to learn about enterprise and start developing their own entrepreneurial skills.

The workshops are supplemented with bespoke educational resources which are funded by the businesses involved, and as well as inspiring the pupils, those businesses can develop a relationship with their partner school, thereby improving community engagement and strengthening future employment and enterprise skills.

Mike Sambrook, MD at SJ Roberts Construction, said: “Allscott Meads is an entirely new community which we’re proud to be involved in, not least of all the delivery of the new primary school that opened in September.

“We’re already actively engaged with the staff and pupils at Allscott Meads Primary and readily share our work on-site with them.

"By partnering with 2B Enterprising, who we’ve worked with on other projects that we’re involved in, we’re able to support the pupils in starting to gain the confidence, knowledge and skills to explore the wide variety of future careers in construction.”

Kirsty Parkinson, the school's headteacher, said: “Our curriculum has been designed with the community at its heart, and supporting our children to enjoy their education and be inspired, is so important.

“This is why programmes such as the Bumbles of Honeywood have such an impact. We’ve already built a really positive relationship with the SJ Roberts team and now, with the resources that have been expertly developed by the 2B Enterprising team, I’m sure of the long-lasting benefit that the pupils of Allscott Primary School will enjoy.”

In the past year, 2B Enterprising has engaged with more than 100 corporate partners in sectors including construction, hospitality, finance, technology, retail and tourism.

Jayne Brewer, chief executive of 2B Enterprising, said: “The Bumbles of Honeywood programme is a fantastic way to teach young people the benefits of enterprise and entrepreneurial education. It’s only with the support of organisations like SJ Roberts that thousands of pupils across England and Wales benefit from this unique programme and we are always looking for more organisations to get involved and inspire our future business leaders.”