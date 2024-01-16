Ludlow Brewing Company has installed 324 solar panels, which will generate energy to brew more than one million pints this year.

CleanEarth Energy has placed the panels on warehouse roofs adjacent to the taproom and brewery.

The 120kW solar PV system will have an output of 100,000kWh per annum; and will make an annual carbon saving of 23 tonnes.

The solar project started in 2021, with the third installation being completed in the autumn of 2023.

Partial funding for the project was obtained from a grant from the Marches Renewable Energy Project (MarRE).

The scheme is part-funded by the UK government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) and The Marches Local Enterprise Partnership.

The panels in place. Picture: Credit: CleanEarth Energy

Gary Walters, Managing Director, Ludlow Brewing Company, said: “The year ahead looks set to be our most sustainable yet after 18 years in business.

"Solar Power is the cornerstone of our sustainability strategy. CleanEarth have been instrumental in helping us future-proof the brewery’s energy infrastructure, to help us create a long-term operational efficiency and reduce emissions and costs.”

A second eco-friendly project will drive forward Ludlow Brewery’s low-carbon agenda for 2024, with an investment in a Carbon Capture initiative to harvest, collect and bottle CO2 produced on site.

A newly installed CO2 storage tank will allow brewers to harness and store CO2 generated during fermentations.

The CO2 will then be used for other brewing processes, such as carbonation, and serving beer. By recycling this precious gas, the brewery is committing to more sustainable brewing while reducing their independence on third party suppliers.

Head Brewer Cody Palin said: “At Ludlow Brewery, we’re dedicated to crafting exceptional beers while prioritising the planet.

"This innovative initiative is just one of the many steps we’re taking to ensure our operations align with eco-friendly practices."

Having produced 1.2 million pints in 2023, Ludlow Brewery is expecting to increase production by around 15 per cent this year, with two brews a day and brewing on weekends a possibility to meet demand.

The brewery’s first lager is in the pipeline to reach customers this spring, with more keg beers being planned under the brewery’s Derailed brand, which celebrates its fifth year this summer.