Wingers is currently fitting out its new restaurant in Telford's Southwater and will be followed by Cosmo's Umami World Kitchen concept in the spring.

Anthony Round, Business Development manager of Wingers, confirmed the restaurant should, if all goes according to plan, open next month.

He said: "Wingers are now shop fitting out the store and we should be open by the end of February hopefully.

"We are very excited about this opening and we will be creating 10-15 job opportunities for people in the town."

Mr Round previously said: "Telford is a busy, growing town and the location is perfect with numerous well-known brands plus hotels and leisure facilities close by.

“We are confident that Wingers Telford will soon become one of our most popular restaurants."