Telford's Reconomy sees net-zero targets given backing

As part of its climate commitments, Reconomy has committed to the SBTi's Net-Zero Standard by setting long-term emissions reductions targets in line with reaching net-zero by 2050 and joining the Business Ambition for 1.5°c and UNFCCC Race to Zero campaign.

To achieve its near-term science-based emissions reduction target, Reconomy will reduce absolute scope 1 and 2 Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions 33.6 per cent by 2028 using 2021 as its base year.

It has also committed to increasing active annual sourcing of renewable electricity from 86 per cent in 2021 to 100 per cent in 2028.

Furthermore, Reconomy will reduce scope 3 GHG emissions 44 per cent per USD value added within the same timeframe.

To hit its overall Net-Zero Standard, Reconomy has committed to reaching net-zero GHG emissions across its value chain by 2040.

In other long-term targets, Reconomy will reduce absolute scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions 90 per cent by 2040 using 2021 as its base year and reduce scope 3 GHG emissions 97 per cent per USD value added over the same timeframe.

Diane Crowe, Group Head of Sustainability at Reconomy, said: “The climate emergency necessitates urgency of action in achieving the rapid and deep emission cuts we need to halve global emissions by 2030 and achieve net-zero before 2050.

"It is still possible to limit global temperature rises to 1.5°C but the window for action is closing and we take our responsibility to act seriously.

“Reconomy is an international specialist in the circular economy and enabling greater sustainability so we are delighted to have our net-zero targets validated.

"We will be encouraging all stakeholders within the business and throughout our supply chain to similarly commit to the science-based 1.5°c and net-zero targets too. We must work collaboratively to achieve the tangible change needed to deliver on our climate objectives.”