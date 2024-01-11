Young Shrewsbury footballers given boost thanks to housebuilder

Bayston Hill Juniors FC has been awarded £500 from Bellway, which is building new homes just over a mile away at Darwin’s Edge, off Hereford Road in Shrewsbury.

The club, which plays at Stanley Parker Playing Fields in Bayston Hill, has now put fencing up around its portable football goals used for training and matches, to stop them from being used without permission and damaged.

Richard Ward, assistant manager for the club’s under-10 Tigers Team and Kit Manager, said: “As a grassroots football club, we rely heavily on club sponsorships and donations for our day-to-day running and we work hard to provide our club with the best facilities.

“All of our teams use these goals, so it was a priority before the start of the season to secure Heras fencing, to avoid the risk of them getting stolen or damaged – as sadly some individuals have used the goals on multiple occasions without our permission.

“Bellway’s donation has covered the cost of the Heras fencing and we had a little extra to buy additional football goals.

“It’s a massive boost to receive help from a big company like Bellway. It’s a good feeling to benefit from their support and get the added bonus of purchasing extra facilities for the club.”

Bayston Hill Juniors FC provides football coaching to local children, with 12 boys’ teams ranging from under-7s through to under-17s and two girls’ teams for under-10s and under-12s. Children aged four to seven can also benefit from mini skills sessions.

Rachel Marner, sales manager for Bellway West Midlands, said: “It’s important for us as a company to bring benefits to as many local people in the area as possible.

“Bayston Hill Juniors FC plays a vital role in the local community and offers children the chance of taking their love of football to the next level and play as part of a team. We are only too pleased to be supporting them to continue this great work.”