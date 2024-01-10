IT firm makes top 50 list after being praised for excellence

The IT firm, which works with businesses across Shropshire and Staffordshire, has joined a select group from across the UK to be highlighted, by TechnoPlanet, for excellence in business operations, such as sales, marketing, financial processes and leadership.

Dan Ellis, managing director of EPX, which partnered with Shrewsbury-based PC Net in 2022, said: “We are delighted to be included in the 50 Best Managed IT Companies Award, which in itself is a really useful benchmarking tool for how we are performing as a business.”

The award is given to the 50 companies which manage their business the most effectively.

Each applicant answers 200 questions to evaluate their business, drilling into details around organisational processes and digital presence, including websites, social media accounts, search engine results, and marketing initiatives.

“To be named in the top 50 companies for 2023 is hugely rewarding and demonstrates our business practices are among the very best,” added Dan, of EPX, which has bases in Stafford and Shrewsbury.

“In the words of award organisers, TechnoPlanet, EPX is now part of an exclusive club in both the UK and the world, which is reassuring for our clients to know their IT services are in safe hands.”

TechnoPlanet is an America-based IT channel marketing company, established for more than 25 years. It devised the 50 Best Managed IT Companies Award to recognise well-run firms as part of a global mission to help the IT industry to become “bigger, better and stronger”.