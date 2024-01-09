Telford manufacturer unveils rebranded Protolabs Network

Hubs has been changed to the Protolabs Network, giving engineers, designers and product developers access to a broad range of manufacturing capabilities from more than 250 suppliers globally under one brand.

This will enable them to benefit from competitive prices, faster lead times and a unified customer experience.

The transition comes three years after Protolabs acquired the Amsterdam-based manufacturing network, which has seen significant annual growth since the 2021 purchase.

“We’re building a business model that the manufacturing industry has never seen before, and customers are really starting to harness the full potential it brings,”said Rob Bodor, Protolabs’ President and CEO.

“In quarter three of 2023 alone, Protolabs Network increased its year-on-year revenue by close to 87 per cent.

"It is a true testament not only to our savvy customer base which is extracting that manufacturing value, but also to our entire Protolabs team who have brought this model to life.”

The model combines Protolabs’ homegrown factories with a global network of suppliers – Protolabs Network – to provide its customers with a resource throughout a product’s life cycle.

Protolabs Network includes more than 250 highly-vetted supply partners, which expands the digital manufacturer’s capabilities and available pricing options.

Customers can access tighter tolerances, enhanced finishing options, and higher volumes at lower cost, among other benefits. The manufacturing partner network complements the low-volume, on-demand manufacturing services also available from Protolabs.

“This is the future of the industry—manufacturing that is completely tailored to what customers need, when they need it, and at the price point they want,” said Peter Horowitz, managing director for Protolabs Network. “It’s exciting to be on the frontline witnessing that evolution.”