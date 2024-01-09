Telford firm looks to help nature in first of its kind collaboration

Telford-based Reconomy has partnered with Shropshire Wildlife Trust and Quarry Farm, near Ludlow, to deliver a scheme as part of its Nature Positive Climate Strategy.

Across the 0.3-hectare plot at Quarry Farm, 340 native broadleaf trees will replace conifer woodlands to create wildlife corridors, increase biodiversity and support natural habitats. It will connect hedgerows and other areas of woodland, including ancient woodland.

The broadleaf trees will capture 340 tonnes of CO2e which will be used to offset essential Reconomy business travel.

The tree-planting project is set to complete by March 2024, with ongoing maintenance for 3-6 years to ensure the protection and health of the newly planted trees.

Reconomy is running a volunteer programme for its staff to take part in the initiative.

The project aligns with Reconomy's commitment to promoting the circular economy and contributes to carbon capture, as each tree is estimated to capture 1 tonne of CO2e over 40 years.

Diane Crowe, Group Head of Sustainability at Reconomy, said: "We understand the crucial role businesses play in supporting the environments and communities we live in.

"The enthusiasm from the team and our partner organisations has been an encouraging demonstration of the healthy business appetite to drive change."

Luke Neal, Technical Manager, from Shropshire Wildlife Trust, added: “We are delighted to be working with Reconomy to bring private finance into the farmed landscape for the benefit of nature and wildlife.

"This long-term initiative will support natural habitats and we hope the results will inspire more businesses to engage in similar initiatives.”