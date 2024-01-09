Duo join the team at CQS Solutions

Corby Oges has been appointed as a senior quantity surveyor at CQS Solutions which has offices in Telford and also in Newtown as Bowen Consultants.

Corby, 44, will be based at the CQS Telford office as a senior quantity surveyor where he will be focusing on public sector work. He is already working with company owner Tim Lloyd on a government contract.

Sam Green has arrived as an assistant quantity surveyor. He joins his older brother Jack at the company with Jack being promoted to the role of quantity surveyor after completing his QS qualification.

Sam Green

Sam, 21, is two years into his three-year BSc Hons Quantity Surveying with Wolverhampton University.

CQS Solutions owner Tim Lloyd said: “The business is growing and we are constantly taking on new work in the public sector which means we need to expand the team.

"Corby brings a huge range of experience across all sectors and it is really rewarding to help Sam launch his career in quantity surveying."