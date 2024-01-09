Business grows with deal for Telford firm's assets

Advance Joinery Group has acquired the staff and showroom of C-Thru Windows, which has now ceased trading.

The moves comes on the heels of the successful incorporation of Malvern Glass, now Advance Malvern, in 2023.

The deal is a significant step forward for Advance Joinery Group as it plans to launch Advance Telford.

Advance Joinery Group, known for its expertise in timber, aluminium, and uPVC home improvement products, saw immense potential in utilising the assets to further extend its reach.

"We recognise the unique strengths and opportunities that come with acquiring C-Thru Windows assets," said Jack Evans, managing director at Advance Joinery Group.

"This move allows us to expand our footprint in the region, and we are excited to welcome the talented individuals from C-Thru into the Advance family."

The newly established Advance Telford will build on the foundation laid by C-Thru Windows, offering a comprehensive range of high-quality products and services.

Advance Telford will temporarily operate from the acquired Gower Street premises, but there are plans to move to a bigger location featuring an extensive showroom and a trade counter.