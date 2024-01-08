Mr Kenyon has a long-standing career in the rural insurance industry, having worked closely in the local communities in mid-Wales as an advisor for his farming and estates insurance clients.

He said: “I’m absolutely delighted to be joining the team at Howden Rural, having built a successful career over the last 13 years in the Rural Insurance Industry.

"I thoroughly enjoy building strong relationships with my clients and having worked closely with both the Defra Rural Payments Agency and Welsh Government’s RPW Online, I have a deep understanding of the pressure and stresses facing both the farming and estates communities.”

Sales Director Laura Mitchell said: “I am delighted to welcome Steve to the team. His knowledge and experience in the rural insurance sector will be of great benefit to existing and potential Howden Rural clients across mid-Wales."