Building on the success of their existing OPOLLO sites in Chester and Liverpool, Salon Suites UK founder and Chief Executive Scott Lucy says a new base at Watergate, Whitchurch, is 'a significant step in the company's ongoing mission to revolutionize the salon industry'.

He said: "We are excited to bring the OPOLLO experience to Whitchurch.

"Our commitment remains steadfast in providing exceptional, independent spaces for beauty professionals to excel."

The new base

The Whitchurch salon will boast state-of-the-art facilities, including private, luxurious suites tailored for hairdressers, nail technicians, and other beauty specialists.

Each suite is meticulously designed to offer a personalized experience for both professionals and their clients.

The grand opening of the OPOLLO Whitchurch site is set for March.

The opening will include guided tours of the facility, opportunities to meet with beauty professionals, and exclusive opening promotions for early clients.

To find out more, visit opollosalonsuites.com