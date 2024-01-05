Funding helps Newport physio business stay a step ahead

Shropshire Physiotherapy, based at 4 St Mary’s Street in Newport, has not looked back after purchasing a specialist 3D printer in 2021 which has revolutionised its service and means orthotics and insoles can be produced in-house.

As well as widening its client base locally, the support has enabled the business to expand its service across the UK and cater for elite sportsmen and women.

Shropshire Physiotherapy has produced orthotics for players at Wrexham Football Club, Olympic athletes, high profile cricket clubs and other sports organisations, as well as providing a speedy service to clients of all ages who need extra footwear support following spinal, knee, hip and ankle surgery.

Business owner Scott Gormley said: “The grant that we received in 2020-21 during the Covid pandemic helped to elevate our business to the next level.

“The printer we bought with the funding means that we can now produce the orthotics under-one roof and it give our clients a complete end-to-end service – from assessing their need to providing them with the in-shoe support they need.

“We are fortunate in the sense we’ve always had a loyal client base in Newport and have built up a good reputation but we couldn’t have made this addition without Telford & Wrekin Council’s support. The printer has also helped us to reduce our overheads and costs because we no longer need to have them printed by external suppliers.”

Launched in 2018, the Pride in Our High Street programme has awarded a total of 338 grants to businesses across the borough so far.

Councillor Lee Carter said: “Pride in Our High Street has supported hundreds of high street businesses over the past three years with a whole range of funding during an extremely challenging period.

“We continue to help businesses launch on the high street through our business start-up and start-up trial grants.

“It’s fantastic to see how one of the grants which Shropshire Physiotherapy benefited from in 2021 has really enabled the business to flourish.

“We remain committed to supporting our high streets which are a vital part of our communities and we will continue to encourage people to ‘shop local’ across our borough.”