Teamwork helps duo live dream through Telford fashion brand

Teamwork makes the dream work, some say, and for Karissa Hughes it's been the secret to success.

Working alongside her partner in life and business – Oliver Glasford – she's the proud owner of an independent shop and creator of a clothing brand.

The 28-year-old, mother-of-three, runs fashion outlet The Bouji Store in Telford Centre.

Karissa Hughes at The Bouji Store

And she takes pride in the fact that, not only has she achieved her dream in her hometown, but also that, with Oliver at her side, she has made a success of the business in the most challenging of times.

Karissa and Oliver launched the brand in 2017, starting out with t-shirts and caps with customised prints.

They built a website and used social media to market the business and get their name out there.

The business started to add a wider range of items to the website, including dresses, tops, bottoms and loungewear.

By 2020, The Bouji Store included a first pop up store in Shropshire, situated right in the heart of the Telford Centre.

The Bouji Store in Telford

Six months later, they signed a tenancy in Birmingham's Bullring which Karissa says taught her a great deal.

But, by September 2022, they had been given the opportunity to take their women's and girls' fashion back to the Telford Centre in a permanent base.

And now Karissa, mum to Ava, 11, Milan, 7, and Arizona, nearly two, is living the dream and looking to build up the brand.

"Telford is where we are from and I always dreamed of a first shop in Telford," she says.

"I remember when the opportunity of the shop arose. I was pregnant at the time and, about a week before I was due to give birth, we signed the contract on the shop. By the time I went to collect the keys, I had the baby (Arizona) with me.

"People were looking at my like I was crazy. They were saying 'Are you sure you have got the time to do this!?'

"But it was my ambition and when you are a mum, you have to do what you need to do. You always find a way.

"I was like: 'It's fine' and I remember having the kids with me when we were doing up the shop. I don't think anyone had seen anything like it before!"

Karissa Hughes

Setting up a permanent base, having witnessed the pandemic and a subsequent cost-of-living crisis, has not been easy, of course.

But Karissa believes her partnership with Oliver, 30, is what makes things tick along positively.

"We started small and we have just added and added," she reflects. "Business isn't always easy. You have ups and downs as all shops can find.

"But Oliver is a great support and I couldn't do it without him.

"I remember the challenges of Covid and I wasn't sure how realistic it was to have a shop.

"But Oliver pushed for the shop and we tried.

"Sometimes you need that push to get out of your comfort zone and that's where I think we make a good team.

"I am more sensible and he's more out there but our partnership levels things out really well.

"I think that if, as a business, we can make it through the not so positive times, we can look forward to the more positive times."

And, looking positively, the plan is to grow and expand the business with another store.

"In the next couple of years we want to open another," Karissa adds.

"It scares me a bit but we want to go bigger and better. That is the dream.

"We have some amazing plans. We know it's a challenge. We have to compete against the likes of Primark, of course.

"But it's important for people not to forget the smaller brands."

The Bouji Store in Telford

"It is hard being a small independent store in a big shopping centre. You have to work even harder but it's all a learning thing.

"I just love what we do. I remember when we did the pop up shops for the first time.

"I loved them because I enjoyed meeting customers in person and I realised it was definitely what I wanted to do.

"We still have people who have shopped with us from the beginning, when we had a tiny pop up spot in the corner of a shop.

"They have always been supportive and friendly. We’d like to thank each and every person that has supported our dream, whether that be a new or returning customer, or just a simple like, comment or share on our social media.

"We see it all and it means the world to us."

You can find out more about The Bouji Store at boujistore.com