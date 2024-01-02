Telford-based Northwood's mission to support community

Northwood Hygiene Products – manufacturer and supplier of away-from-home (AfH) and consumer paper hygiene and wiping products – enjoyed another busy 12 months of supporting the community.

Among its highlights was Trees for Cities, where the company pledged to donate one tree for every ‘contract’ received for its North Shore and Raphael products.

The company target at the start of the year was for 500 trees but it ended the year on more than 1,000.

Northwood has also backed Meals and More, which aims to provide support to children who live in poverty and face social isolation, with limited access to adequate food provision and activities, throughout the school holidays.

The business has also continued its support of Severn Hospice with fundraising events including supporting the annual Dragon Boat Race and recently completed a Toy Appeal at the Telford site in support of Oxfam.

Northwood also continues to support local foodbanks with regular donations of toilet roll products and sponsor a number of local teams including Park Wellington.

Paul Mulready

Market Manager Paul Mulready said: "We try and engage as much as we can with the local community and it's important we continue to do this and get our brand name out there as much as we can.

"We are working hard on both a local and national level. We have rolled out sponsorship for sports clubs as well as taking part in events.

"We are keen to be proactive but it's about not just about engagement but also about what is the right thing to do. Businesses of our size have to help out as best we can and it's something we will continue to do."

Meanwhile, before Christmas, Northwood handed out a cost-of-living award and as well as a festive voucher to its 850 members of staff, including 250 people who are employed at its headquarters on Stafford Park, Telford.

Paul King, CEO at Northwood, said: “We remain mindful of the continuing cost-of-living crisis. Whilst inflation is starting to fall, the cost of energy and other day-to-day items remain high. The business is not immune to a tidal wave of rising costs, including energy and raw materials, but we are keen to help our people where we can.

“The cost-of-living award and festive voucher was our way of saying thank you to our amazing team for their contribution to the business during 2023 and wishing them and their families a joyful Christmas.”