Shropshire water brand boss seeing a growing thirst for low- and no-alcohol products

Matthew Orme, director at Wenlock Spring, believes the market will continue to grow in 2024 as consumers seek more varied drinks options to fit in with their healthier lifestyles.

It comes as half of the UK adult population bought a low- or no-alcohol product during 2022, boosting volumes by nine per cent last year, according to the IWSR, a company that analyses the drinks market.

Meanwhile, in pubs, sales of low- and no-alcohol beer have more than doubled since 2019, just prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the British Beer and Pub Association.

Mr Orme said: “I think the market will continue to grow as the general population are always looking at healthier lifestyles and the reduction of alcohol will form part of that feel-good factor.

“I think COVID possibly played a part in this as it also put a pause on what was the normal way of life before the lockdowns. During 2020/21 everything we normally did stopped. This gave a chance for a major shift in our lifestyles in the way we do business and our own social lives.

“The taste of low- and no-alcohol drinks has also greatly improved over the last couple of years and it has become harder to taste the difference.

“What it means is retailers can’t afford to ignore this trend and while it probably still represents less than one per cent of total beer sales in the UK today, that per cent will change as the appetite for more low- and no-alcohol drinks gains more traction and becomes more mainstream.

“This will create some exciting challenges for businesses due to the increased demand with some brands seeing over a 200 per cent increase year-on-year. New technology in this market will also help keep up with demand and improve the taste.”

A growing number of beer brands have been entering the low- and no-alcohol space. Asahi launched an alcohol-free version of its Super Dry brand in the UK at the start of this year, just in time for Dry January.

Meanwhile, a number of alcohol-free IPAs, stouts, ales and craft lagers have been rolled out by independent brewers in the past year.

“There are some great brands out there but there is always room for more innovations and options,” Mr Orme continued.

Wenlock Spring is a second generation family business based at Wolverton, near Church Stretton, and its water is sourced from a protected historic spring, dating back to 1086 which is located near the famous Wenlock Edge.

The water filters naturally through the rock strata, giving it its unique blend of minerals, including calcium and selenium.