Aldi makes pledge as retailer reports record Christmas with £1.5 billion sales

Sales increased 8 per cent in the four weeks to Christmas Eve, compared with the same period in 2022.

The company said December 22 was its busiest trading day ever as 2.5 million customers flocked to the UK’s fourth biggest supermarket for their Christmas shop.

Aldi’s largest ever range of Christmas products saw alternative roasting joints proving particularly popular. Its Specially Selected Wagyu Rib Joint proved a strong seller while and sales of its Specially Selected Crackling Gammon Joint were up by 25 per cent.

Customers bought 42 million pigs-in-blankets, the business reported,

CEO of Aldi UK and Ireland, Giles Hurley, pledged to continue lowering the cost of groceries for families.

He said: “We’re really grateful that so many customers chose Aldi for their main Christmas shop this year.

“As the UK’s cheapest supermarket, we were able to help customers enjoy the Christmas they deserve and provide them with high quality products at the most affordable prices.

"I’m immensely proud of our amazing colleagues who, once again, went above and beyond to deliver a wonderful Christmas for our customers.

“As we look ahead to 2024, our promise to customers is that they will always make significant savings on every shop with Aldi because we have the lowest grocery prices in Britain.”

Aldi’s hugely popular Christmas TV ad, featuring Kevin the Carrot and friends visiting the Christmas Factory, was named the most effective advert of the season by marketing experts, System1.

The supermarket was named the Christmas Retailer of the Year at the Quality Food Awards 2023 while consumer champion Which? confirmed Aldi also continued its year-round partnership with Neighbourly by donating thousands of meals on Christmas and New Year’s Eve to local charities, food banks and community groups across the country.