Five Shropshire pubs that closed in 2023 - some set to be converted into new businesses

Shropshire didn't escape the closures, with several inns calling time over the last 12 months, although not all of these were due to the financial pressures Covid and subsequent cost of living crisis have brought over the past few years.

And, it's not all doom and gloom either, with at least nine reopening for business in 2023 after revamps or closures.

A recent YouGov polling in the West Midlands found 72 per cent of people feel pubs have a positive effect in communities. In addition 85 per cent say pubs are important in bringing people together and 73 per cent think pubs help combat loneliness and isolation in their local area.

So let's hope some of these pubs can start trading again in 2024.

Black Lion Hotel, Ellesmere

Firefighters outside the Black Lion Hotel in Ellesmere

Ellesmere's Black Lion Hotel actually closed just before Christmas 2022.

But in October firefighters were called to the disused pub in Scotland Street after a fire started in an electrical box in the cellar, which was quickly dealt with.

The Olde Bucks Head, Shrewsbury

The Olde Bucks Head pub in Shrewsbury. Photo: Google

The Olde Bucks Head in Shrewsbury closed suddenly in January with the owners blaming "adverse trading conditions" and the impact of the Covid pandemic on business.

Bosses moved their food business from the pub in Frankwell to The King's Head in Mardol after seven years at the helm.

The site is now set to be transformed into an Asian Fusion restaurant, bar and hotel called The Yak & Yeti.

Baron at Bucknell

The Baron of Beef, at Bucknell

The closure of the Baron at Bucknell Country Inn was announced in early May by owners of 16 years, Phil and Debra Wright.

Writing on the pub's Facebook page, they said: "Given the current cost of living crisis and economic climate the business is not viable in its current form. We have therefore taken the difficult decision to close."

The pub, also known as the Baron of Beef, was on the market for nine months at a cost of £1.8 million, but after no success the couple were told by their sales agent that "in the current economic climate, the business is unlikely to sell" .

In March the couple applied to Shropshire Council to turn the pub into a residential home, telling planners that the combined effects of Brexit, Covid-19 and the cost of living crisis made it an unviable business.

The following month tanning permission was granted last month to split the large property, originally a farm, into smaller units, including the conversion of the pub into a house.

The final day of trading was at the end of July, but there is still going to be a business at the Chapel Lawn Road site.

In their closure notice, the owners added: "We plan to reopen our three garden rooms from spring next year, operating as a bed and breakfast," and the Baron at Bucknell website now says: "Coming soon, luxury staycation cottages in the beautiful Shropshire hills," and: "Re-opening spring 2024, Baron at Bucknell is being refurbished and restructured into a luxury staycation B&B.

The Feathers Inn, Brockton

The Feathers Inn at Brockton

Located in the village of Brockton, near Much Wenlock, the fortunes of The Feathers Inn were transformed after a committed chef bought the business.

George Cavendish took over on January 2022, when it had a one-star hygiene rating, and transformed it into a food-orientated pub that was subsequently given a four-star certificate and became one of the most popular country pubs in the area.

However, in the summer of 2023 he announced he was calling time ahead of the pub's closure in August.

On Facebook he said: "Sadly I have had to make the decision to close the Feathers Inn and move on to pursue new business ventures.

"Together with the amazing team that work here, I have made every effort to make this wonderful pub a success and I feel we have achieved this.

"Unfortunately, due to circumstances beyond our control we have no choice but to hand back the keys."

The pub was up for sale by November, and is still on the market for £725,000.

Old Orleton Inn, Wellington

The Old Orleton Inn

The owners of Wellington's Old Orleton Inn only appeared on Channel 4's Four in a Bed in 2020, but put the pub up for sale in August after five years at the helm.

Announcing the "tough decision", they said they felt it was "the best time to move on", adding: "The inn needs a bit more than we are able to provide going forward and we hope to find the right people to invest in this amazing place and take it to the next level."

The pub on Holyhead Road continued trading for another month before closing on Sunday, October 1.

The coaching inn dates back to the 17th century, with its origins dating even further back to the 14th century.

In 1971, it became The Falcon Inn and, in 2006, The Old Orleton came into being as it was renovated.

The Raven Hotel, Much Wenlock

The Raven Hotel, Much Wenlock

The final customers at Much Wenlock's Raven Hotel were served on Christmas Eve.

The former 17th century coaching inn was bought by a couple - Sheila and John - who fell in love with the Shropshire town in the 1980s whilst visiting from Canada. After their deaths in 2022, the remaining family members, who still reside in Canada, put the business up for sale, before announcing the Barrow Street pub and restaurant would be closing its doors for the last time on Christmas Eve.

Announcing the closure, the team said the owners "always appreciated the support from the local community" and the decision to close was made with a "heavy heart".

On Christmas Eve, a goodbye message read: "This post is incredibly bittersweet to write. We have had a truly wonderful final day with you all but now the doors are closed, in true Sheila style all food has been delivered to the food bank to share our Christmas cheer and it’s time to say goodbye."

The owners hope The Raven will return in 2024 under new management.