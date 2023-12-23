Shrewsbury Business Chamber celebrates 120th birthday

The chamber has played a pivotal role in fostering the growth and success of businesses throughout the Shrewsbury region and supports a range of initiatives and services designed to empower entrepreneurs and enterprises.

Key highlights of the Shrewsbury Business Chamber's legacy include networking and collaboration as well as providing a collective voice for local businesses.

The Shrewsbury Business Chamber is a not-for-profit membership organisation led by a volunteer business-focused executive committee.

Kevin Lockwood, chair of the executive committee and manager of the Darwin Shopping Centre, said: “I am incredibly proud of the volunteer team who work so hard to support businesses through the Shrewsbury Business Chamber.

"We are finishing the year on a high and look forward to continuing our mission, furthering our support for businesses in the region, and contributing to the growth and prosperity of Shrewsbury.”

Anyone interested in finding out more about Shrewsbury Business Chamber should visit shrewsburybusinesschamber.com/events-calendar/events/