Telford & Wrekin Council’s, Invest Telford team has partnered with E4environment, a leading Shropshire-based environmental consultancy firm to run the sessions.

The webinars will ensure by the end of the series businesses will know how to develop a carbon reduction plan, how to better understand what carbon footprinting is and the benefits that come with it and to understand why supply chain sustainability is so important.

The three-hour programme of free information for businesses is split into three one hour webinar sessions between January and March.

The series begins with “Developing Carbon Reduction Plans” on Tuesday, January 23 and continues with “Carbon Footprinting” on Tuesday, February 20.

The final session covers the topic of “Supply Chain Sustainability” on Tuesday, March 26.

Councillor Lee Carter, Telford & Wrekin Council Cabinet Member for Place (The Economy and Neighbourhood Services), said: “This collaborative webinar series exemplifies Telford & Wrekin Council's dedication to fostering a sustainable business environment.

"With E4environment bringing their expertise to guide participants toward tangible outcomes we hope to empower businesses to help us collectively achieve net zero in the borough by 2030."

For further details and to register for a free place, visit https://bit.ly/3uQCJbR