National award for team at Telford care home

St George’s Park, renowned for its nursing and specialist dementia care, emerged triumphant at the Caring UK Awards 2023 at The Athena in Leicester.

The awards, now in their sixth year, acknowledge excellence and achievement in the care industry, attracting participants from all corners of the sector.

St Georges Park was honoured with the 'Quality in Housekeeping' award.

The team celebrate their award

The expert panel, featuring industry stalwarts such as Marie Curie associate director Matt Williams and DUET Diabetes Limited founder Lynne Reedman, chose St Georges Park from a strong shortlist.

After the awards, regional manager Cheryl Walne presented the St Georges team with the winner’s trophy, as well as a selection of cupcakes featuring the award logo.

A golden balloon arch was installed at the home to mark the occasion.

"We’re thrilled that the team’s hard work has been recognised through this accolade," Cheryl said.

"The housekeepers play a key role in creating a luxurious environment for our residents to live. I have to say thank you and well done to the team."

Caring UK Awards director Dominic Musgrave said: "This year’s winners should be very proud – the high standard of entries made it a tough job to select a final shortlist never mind a winner and runner-up in each category."