Ice hockey star handed sponsorship boost thanks to Telford firm

Grace Garbett is a member of the GB Women’s ice hockey squad, as well as representing her country at inline hockey and Seymour Manufacturing International (SMI) has agreed to sponsor the 20-year-old for the season.

Grace, who also plays at club level for Solihull Vixens women’s team and for Altrincham Aces men’s team, has been looking for local sponsors and approached businesses across the region.

“My sport is entirely self-funded, so I really appreciate any support that companies can offer,” she said.

“I’m so glad to have Seymour Manufacturing International on board. As part of their kind sponsorship support, the company’s logo will now go onto my stick for all my upcoming matches.”

SMI finance and HR manager Jayne Meakin said: “We are so pleased to be sponsoring Grace and we’re sure there are exciting times ahead for her. We’re glad we can help her along on her journey.

“Given our expertise in the thermal insulation industry, it’s a great fit to be sponsoring an ice hockey player – we like to think we know a thing or two about environments where temperature control is so important!”

SMI has been saving energy and money for some of the world’s biggest and best-known businesses since the 1980s, and continues to be the market leader in the design of thermal insulation products.

Their client list is a who’s who of blue-chip brands including retailers such as Waitrose, Morrisons, ASDA, Sainsbury’s, Marks & Spencer, The Co-operative and Lidl.

The company also works with the NHS, the Ministry of Defence, and has become a leading thermal insulation supplier for the protection of food, chemicals, agricultural and home delivery products.

The success is thanks to Tempro – SMI’s lightweight thermal insulation material which has been scientifically proven to cut energy loss by at least 25% in chillers, and 33% in freezers.