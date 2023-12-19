Telford's In-Comm Training celebrates record year by launching blueprint for growth

In-Comm Training, which operates two state-of-the-art Technical Academies in Aldridge and Telford, has seen revenue increase by 25 per cent over the last twelve months.

This has been driven by the firm’s largest ever cohort intake – nearly 200 apprentices in Autumn – and a significant rise in the number of companies looking to take advantage of modular courses and the managed services offer that navigates management teams through Quality Accreditations and Health and Safety compliance.

It marks what has been an exciting 12 months for the business, including the £3m opening of its Telford Technical Academy at the start of the year.

The brother and sister owner management team of Bekki Phillips and Gareth Jones are already setting their sights on further growth next year, with learner numbers predicted to rise to 2300 and the strategic appointment of a new Managing Director expected in the first quarter to help it fulfil its growth.

Gareth, Managing Director at In-Comm Training, said: “This has been some year.

"Our employer-led approach to training is really starting to pay off, with revenues increasing by 25 per cent and new companies, including VA Technology, Ansaldo NES, Altrad Babcock, Travis Perkins and 2 Sisters Food Products, deciding to make the most of the In-Comm Training offering.

“This is the start of our new five-year business strategy, and we want to build on a strong 2023 by hitting the ground running in the new year.

"There are exciting changes, partnerships and some new investments to announce, all geared towards supporting industry for today’s sustainability and tomorrow’s growth.”

In-Comm Training, which has won three industry awards for its performance this year, has taken on 20 new industrially competent staff, taking its total workforce to 70.

To maximise expansion plans, the business is planning to take Executive Director roles and will look to bring in a new Managing Director to oversee day-to-day operations.

“There are so many opportunities out there for In-Comm to partner with industry to bridge the competency gap and give companies the skills they need to be successful," added Bekki.

"This will mean a change to the operational structure to enable us to maximise our potential through our growing number of collaborative partnerships.

“That’s why we’ll be looking for the right individuals, who want to come and help execute our five-year strategy.

"People who are passionate about skills and engineering, but the key will be having the operational and delivery excellence competence that ensures we continue to improve our offer and deliver to the best possible standards.”

In-Comm Training was recently named as a member of the Marches Education Partnership, a collective of local colleges and training providers that have come together to boost skills training in engineering, manufacturing, and construction.

Over £2.5m has been secured in funding from the Government’s Local Skills Improvement Fund (LSIF) to deliver 14 new training centres and 30 courses.

Installation of a dedicated automation line at its Telford academy will be In-Comm’s main role in the project and this is due to be up and running in April.