Darren Crofts, 52, had been in retail management most of his life, whether as a trainee at Sainsbury's, or positions at Morrisons, B&Q and finally store manager at Homebase.

It was in his last role at Homebase in Market Drayton, that he was faced with the threat of redundancy.

Faced with a dilemma of what do to next, it prompted a career change and a new partnership with wife Mel.

You are, after all, never too old to learn something new. He became a baker, inspired by Mel, who was already growing a brilliant reputation in the field, and neither of the couple have looked back since.

"I had managed bakeries, in the sense of overseeing those inside a supermarket," said Darren.

The shop has a whole raft of cakes

"But I had not done the nuts and bolts role of being an actual baker.

"Mel was the skilled baker, with an eye for detail and incredibly good at decorating.

"She is the creative genius who has become renowned for her bakes, having previously run a team room called Victorious Sponge in Wem.

"She taught me a lot. I have since developed my skills through her support and individually as well. So now I do a lot of brownies and blondies, as well as cookies and it has become a real passion.

"I try different things. Some can be a disaster and others are great but I have got a real buzz for baking and I know Mel has that too.