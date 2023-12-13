Oswestry innovation park plots in demand

Negotiations are under way which would see the plots sold off-plan to a potential purchaser, a move which could potentially reduce construction costs, a meeting of Shropshire Council’s cabinet has been told.

An initial “phased approach” to building the park’s infrastructure in stages has also been shelved, in favour of developing the entire site at once to allow for plots to be sold more quickly.

In response to a question from Councillor Joyce Barrow, the council's cabinet member for growth and regeneration, Mark Jones said there was “significant demand” for commercial space in the area.

“As everyone can see, the bridge is up and when the bridge people are finished then we will start on the innovation park,” he said.

“We’ve had lots of people wanting to be on the site but we want the right businesses for Oswestry, which we hope will generate roughly £42m a year income for our fantastic town.

“We’ve got a key investor who’s having one of the sites at the end and the spine road will hopefully be put up in the next 12 months.”

In a prior written response, Councillor Jones said the council was in negotiation for the sale of three plots, which would result in changes to the layout of the park to incorporate a shorter spine road, which could save the council money on construction costs for the project.

“This unique proposition lets the purchaser acquire all three plots together, resulting in a shorter spine road, cost savings on construction, and increased revenue for the council," she said.

“Local businesses, both existing and those looking to relocate, are showing interest, along with investors eyeing an electric vehicle charging hub on the site.”

Roads and drainage infrastructure on Oswestry’s flagship commercial development will be started this spring after a new £5m footbridge designed to link the project on land east of Mile End roundabout to the town was lifted into place last month.

When approval for the development was granted, it was a condition that the footbridge link was completed and opened to the public prior to work commencing.

Councillor Jones added: “The infrastructure works are expected to begin in spring 2024, bringing forward serviced employment land plots by early 2025. Unlike the initially planned phased approach, the entire site’s infrastructure will be developed, allowing for the disposal of all plots.”

Shropshire Council predicts that 1,300 jobs will be created by the scheme, and say the construction phase of the project will also be used to support local trainees with training, apprenticeships and other education and skills opportunities.

The development was granted outline planning permission for 10 commercial units in June 2021, including a 30,000 sq ft hotel and mixed use office, light industrial and retail buildings.