Jet2 adds more flights from Birmingham to Italy in response to demand

It means thousands of extra seats will going on sale to Sardinia, Sicily and Verona next summer and 2025 in response to demand from customers.

The expansion means the companies are extending the summer season in response to strong demand, as well as adding flights and holidays during popular periods, such as late summer 2024 and Easter 2025.

For summer 2025, a series of additional April flights have been put on sale to Sicily from Birmingham, Edinburgh, Leeds Bradford and London Stansted.

For late summer 2025, additional November flights have also been added to Sicily from Birmingham, Manchester and London Stansted.

The companies have extended the summer 2025 season to Sardinia by introducing a range of flights from April from Birmingham, Manchester and London Stansted Airports.

Jet2 has also extended the summer 2025 season to Verona by introducing flights in time for Easter from Birmingham, Edinburgh and Manchester.

As a result of the announcement, 20,000 outbound seats have been added in total.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said: “Our Italian programme is enjoying strong demand, which comes as no surprise when you consider the stunning beach holiday and city break options that it offers customers and independent travel agents.

"Sicily, Sardinia and Verona are a trio of Italian delights, and today’s announcement represents a significant expansion of all three destinations. Based on the demand we are seeing, we expect these flights and holidays to sell very quickly, as customers look to escape to these magical destinations.”