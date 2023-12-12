Flights from Birmingham Airport to Istanbul to increase to 18 a week next summer

It currently serves the route twice a day but from June will increase frequency to three times a day on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays, while continuing twice-daily on other days of the week.

Eren Ozturk, sales manager for Turkish Airlines, said: “Customer demand from BHX to Istanbul is strong and growing stronger, so we’re pleased to be able to meet this demand with additional flights.”

Tom Screen, aviation director, added: “The popularity of Turkey as a holiday destination continues to grow and we are seeing this strongly reflected in our customer number forecasts. More and more customers are also stopping in Istanbul before flying onwards to destinations on Turkish Airlines’ vast global network.”

In previous years, Turkish Airlines has flown twice-daily to Istanbul in the summer before reducing to 10 a week in the winter months as demand dropped off.

This year, for the first time, it is maintaining its twice-daily service through the winter due to increased demand.

Forecasts of even greater demand next year have prompted the airline to increase summer frequency to 18 services a week.