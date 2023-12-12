Aldi optimistic as it hopes for its biggest and best Christmas

The supermarket is estimating that more than half of British households will tuck in to at least one Aldi product this Christmas.

Julie Ashfield, Managing Director of Buying at Aldi UK, said: “Although we’re all feeling the pinch a little more this year, that doesn’t appear to be dampening the appetites of our customers, who are shopping earlier and treating themselves a little more in the run up to the big day."

The UK’s fourth-largest supermarket said it expects to sell more than five million bottles of sparkling wine, including champagne and prosecco, over 43 million pigs in blankets and more than 1,400 tonnes of sprouts in the weeks leading up to Christmas and New Year, along with more than a million packs of smoked salmon and two million jars of cranberry sauce.

It tops off an impressive year in which Aldi opened its 1,000th UK store and welcomed around 581,000 more customers.

Aldi was named the Christmas Retailer of the Year at the Quality Food Awards 2023.

Julie added: “As many of us try to celebrate on a little less this year, the price gap between Aldi and the traditional, full-price supermarkets is as big as ever.

“Our unbreakable promise to customers is simple: whether it’s for a weekly shop or for all you need for an amazing Christmas, Aldi will always offer the lowest prices. That’s why we’ve seen people switch and stick to Aldi in their droves this year, being impressed by our prices then amazed by our quality.”