Workshops aim to help Shropshire companies grow business

Stuart Hartley – who has supported more than 600 businesses to innovate and grow over more than two decades – will deliver the workshops in Shrewsbury on January 31 next year.

The events are being staged by the Marches Growth Hub Shropshire and businesses can sign up to one or both.

The first three-hour workshop – From Garage to Glory – starts at 9.30am and will help any business which wants to develop new products or services that will attract new customers and increase sales.

Topics covered during the session include identifying market opportunities, generating new product and service ideas, evaluating and selecting ideas, developing prototypes and testing products and launching new products and services.

Marches Growth Hub Shropshire officer Anna Sadler said: “The workshop will cover everything you need to know about the new product and service development process, from ideation to market launch.

“We will also provide you with the tools and resources you need to bring your new products and services to life, so that by the end of the workshop you will have a clear understanding of the new product and service development process, and you will be well on your way to developing new products and services that will grow your business.”

The second session – Innovate Your Business Model and Stay Ahead of the Competition – starts at 1pm and will also run for three hours.

It will explain the idea of business model innovation, why it is important for small businesses, how to identify opportunities for business model innovation, and how to develop and implement a new business model.

Anna added: “In today’s competitive marketplace, it’s more important than ever for small businesses to innovate their business models. Business model innovation is a change in the way a business creates, delivers, and captures value. It can involve changes to the value proposition, the customer segments, the channels, the revenue streams, or the cost structure.

“By the end of this workshop, you will have a clear understanding of how to innovate your business model and you will be well on your way to growing your business.”

Both workshops are ideal for small business owners, entrepreneurs, and anyone who wants to learn how to innovate their business model or grow their business.

For details of the workshops and to register visit marchesgrowthhub.co.uk/events/from-garage-to-glory-2/ or marchesgrowthhub.co.uk/events/learn-how-to-innovate-your-business-model-stay-ahead-of-the-competition-2/