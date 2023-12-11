Business acquires Oswestry building with plans to create Digital Hub

The strategic move marks a significant expansion for the agency, driven by its impressive growth and vision for the future.

Adrian Grindley, the owner and founder of Pop Creative, said: "The Ironworks building was a perfect choice for us to work in and expand our operation.

"It's not just about gaining more space; it's about embedding ourselves in the heart of the community we cherish."

He added: "We want this building to become a creative digital hub.

"Our plans include offering workshops on emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Search Engine Optimization (SEO) specifically tailored for local businesses.

"Furthermore, we aim to conduct training sessions on digital marketing, particularly beneficial for small businesses in our community."