House builder donates hundreds to Telford cost of living champions

Redrow Midlands, which is currently building at Abbey Walk in Castle Farm Way, has made the donation to Telford Crisis Support as part of its Community Fund initiative.

The fund, launched earlier this year, provides organisations with donations to help them thrive, with causes encouraged to apply for their share of a £10,000 pot.

Telford Crisis Support is a multi-bank for local residents in need, offering everything from food parcels to school uniform, and home and wellbeing support.

Working in partnership, the charity provides a coordinated network of support services for people experiencing a crisis. This donation will be used to enable those needing extra support to make their house into a home, whether that’s purchasing curtains, warm bedding, or supplies for the kitchen.

Simon Lellow, operations manager at Telford Crisis Support said: “This donation will enable us to support many families to decorate or get much needed supplies to keep their home warm and cosy this winter.

“We support a range of families across Telford, each with their own story and individual needs. Each and every family we come into contact with deserves to live in a house that truly feels like home, and this donation will enable us to help them to create just that. Thank you Redrow!”

Elaine Cartwright, sales director at Redrow Midlands, said: “We are committed to building thriving communities within the local area and are proud to support this wonderful charity and its commitment to families in need.

"Here at Redrow, we understand better than anyone how important it is for a house to feel like a home, and we hope that our donation will help ensure many families can continue to rebuild their lives in a safe, and homely environment.”

Nestled in the heart of peaceful Priorslee,

The developer says Abbey Walk and Abbey Fields offer the perfect blend of rural living, while close to the local town and its amenities and just minutes from the M54.

Redrow was established in 1974 and for the year to July 2 2023, built more than 5,400 new homes across England and Wales.