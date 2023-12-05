Telford firm links up with Silverstone Museum

The museum, which opened its doors in 2019, has been supported by the MyWorkwear team to kit out their staff and volunteers in full uniform.

MyWorkwear has provided them with polos, gilets, softshell jackets and hi-vis items.

James Worthington, Co-Owner and Co-Managing Director of MyWorkwear, said: “We’re so pleased to be working with Silverstone Museum to provide their staff and volunteer uniforms.

"We were introduced to the museum thanks to our sponsorship of the University of Wolverhampton’s Racing Team and we couldn’t be prouder to support both brands.”

Rob Jaina, Head of Learning & Engagement at Silverstone Museum, added: “We are delighted to be working with MyWorkwear for the provision of uniform for our staff and volunteers. The team has been really helpful so far and we look forward to hopefully making new additions to the staff workwear soon”.