Duo take over reins at Shrewsbury agency

Nick Richardson and Paula Savage have taken ownership of Source Design Ltd in Shrewsbury.

The duo will be familiar faces to clients and the business community as they have been employees for the last six and 18 years respectively.

Source Design was launched by Sally Tringham 32 years ago and is based on Nettles Lane in Frankwell, Shrewsbury.

It employs 12 people and boasts national and international clients including Tyrrells, Absolute Collagen, Shloer and Barber’s Cheesemakers, along with many clients across Shropshire.

Nick was promoted to director last year and Paula to creative director in preparation for the takeover.

Nick said: “This is a really exciting time for us both and an opportunity we are so grateful for.

"We have had a fantastic response from clients as we have told them our news.

“We have a brilliant team of talented designers, developers and creatives here and their support is very much appreciated, especially over the last few months as the sale has been going through.

“It is very much business as usual and we look forward to continuing to give our clients the first class customer service they have enjoyed over the last 32 years under Sally.”

Paula said: “After working for Sally at Source for 18 years, it felt like the perfect time to take on the challenge of running our own business. Nick and I work extremely well together and we are so excited about the future with our fabulous team and brilliant clients.

“There are no major changes planned at Source. The same team will be working collaboratively on client projects, continuing to offer creative, digital and web services whilst serving our clients in the same way, and building on our longstanding relationships.”

Sally is looking forward to spending time with friends and family and enjoying some travelling.

She said: “It was a huge decision for me to sell the business.

"However it is a joy to hand over the reins to Nick and Paula, both of whom have been such dedicated members of my team and who I know will continue the business growth and lead the team to even further success.

“I am very much looking forward to having more time to myself and seeing the world. I would like to thank every client and people across the business community who have supported me over the last 32 years. It’s certainly been a fun journey.”