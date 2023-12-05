Aico launches new skills hub

Aico has launched The Skills Hub to bring together a variety of training providers and keeping electricians and installers up to date with industry updates.

The Skills Hub has been CPD certified by the Fire Industry Association (FIA), further solidifying its position as a valuable resource for professionals seeking to enhance their skills and knowledge.

It will bring together providers from across the sector including City Electrical Factors (CEF), Electrical Contractors Association (ECA), Ratio Electric, and Zemper to offer a diverse range of courses and provide industry professionals with the skills and knowledge needed to stay safe in the workplace.

Aico will host the first Skills Hub event on Tuesday, January 30 at their Centre of Excellence, in Oswestry.

The day will consist of five training sessions, each delivered by a leading expert in their field.

Aico will be delivering their Expert Installer training scheme which is designed to make sure Electrical Contractors have all the information they need to install domestic Fire and Carbon Monoxide Alarm Systems. Effective protection relies on having the best alarms correctly installed.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to network with other professionals and enjoy food and refreshments throughout the day.

Andy Speake, National Technical Manager at Aico, said: "The Skills Hub is a fantastic initiative that we believe is crucial for equipping professionals with the latest industry knowledge and skills.

"We are delighted to have CPD certification from the Fire Industry Association (FIA), which further underscores the Skills Hub's significance as a valuable resource for industry professionals. We are proud to collaborate with some of the sector's leading training providers. We look forward to welcoming attendees to our first-ever Skills Hub.”

The Skills Hub is open for sign-ups at https://theskillshub.eventbrite.co.uk