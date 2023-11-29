Shropshire businesses urged to raise profile at 2024 Chamber awards

Shropshire Chamber of Commerce is launching its annual Business Awards at a special evening event on January 25, at the Mercure Albrighton Hall Hotel near Shrewsbury.

And this year, a whole host of extra sponsorship opportunities have been created – with packages to suit all budgets.

Events and training manager Kelly Riedel said the Chamber had restructured its sponsorship packages this year to open them up to a wider range of companies and organisations.

“The awards will be presented at The International Centre in Telford, on June 21 in front of hundreds of people – the event is well established the highlight of the Shropshire business calendar.

“More than 13,000 people have attended the awards presentation evening since the event’s launch, so it’s an incredible opportunity for companies to raise their profile and demonstrate their commitment to supporting the local economy.

“That’s why we’ve restructured the sponsorship packages this year - so that no matter what size your business is, we can tailor make a package that will suit your budget.”

In addition to headline sponsorship packages for individual categories – which include a table of 10 at the dinner – there are product placement packages, and sponsorship of the drinks reception, wifi, or the event’s master of ceremonies.

Kelly said: “Our launch event on January 25 will attract several hundred people to find out about the new categories, and meet up with judges and previous winners – so there are huge benefits to being on board as a sponsor in time for this.

“Headline category sponsors have the chance to take part in the judging and shortlisting process, with opportunities to meet the category finalists. They also present the award on stage during the ceremony, and their branding appears on all promotional literature.

“No matter what your budget may be, we would be delighted to talk you through what is available.”

For more information contact Kelly on 01952 208200, or email awards@shropshire-chamber.co.uk