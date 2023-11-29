Shropshire business sees growth with new premises and additional staff

The Host’s Pantry is run by local couple, Jessica Beardmore and Scott Woodland, curating recipes and sourcing the premium produce and ingredients needed and delivering everything in one neat package straight to their customers’ door.

The business has recently expanded its premises in Marchamley Wood, north of Shrewsbury, and taken on a new staff member and external marketing team.

The business has also recently bought the Shropshire Hamper Company, allowing them to grow their gift offering to include hampers filled with locally produced ambient food and drink.

"Although the idea for The Host’s Pantry has been bubbling under the surface for years, it’s only now that it feels we are in full swing with orders for our hosting at home boxes flying off the shelves,” said Jessica. “Taking over the Shropshire Hamper Company has expanded our Christmas gifting options. You can gift the foodie in your life a luxury dinner to cook at home from The Host’s Pantry, or with the hamper side of the business, you can place a large order to thank an entire workforce or client base with locally produced food and drink.

“We’re a solution for people who want a helping hand to host stunning meals at home with loved ones. Our pantry of premium produce can be an extension of your own kitchen, plus we’re now a foodie gifting solution too.

“We have options for hosting in the lead up to Christmas or on New Year’s Eve – think of us as your one stop shop for entertaining guests over the festive period and beyond.”