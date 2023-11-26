Telford company reveals plans to expand Halesfield site to meet growing demand

The proposal by ESH Trace Heating in Halesfield will see their ground floor extended for manufacturing and a warehouse. The first floor is also planned to be extended to provide a new office area.

Plans submitted to Telford & Wrekin Council say that the development is needed to meet ESH Trace Heating’s ‘growing business needs’.

“As one of the UK’s leading manufacturers of trace heating cable ESH offer a comprehensive range of products and systems suitable for all domestic, commercial and industrial trace heating applications from their existing unit on Halesfield 9,” says the application’s design and planning statement.

“The design also enables possible future sub-division of the unit, to provide maximum flexibility for the new works.”

ESH Trace Heating states that its existing Halesfield 9 site is ‘dated and not ideal’ for the needs of the company.

“The existing building has been adapted over the years from previous uses, and is showing signs of age with a need for substantial investment to upgrade items such as the roof coverings/wall repairs and cladding/offices et cetera,” they added.

“The manufacturing/warehouse area also currently suffers from a low floor to ceiling height, and intrusive support structures which restricts the company’s uses of the building.

“The new extensions have been designed to improve the appearance of the building, along with its usability and providing the required heights for the applicants' current and future business needs.

“The new extensions will reflect the characteristics of the existing unit, and enhance the existing manufacturing/warehouse and office use. All of the proposals are seen to be acceptable within this area of Telford.”

As part of the proposals the number of parking spaces allocated will be reduced from 35 to 28. However, ESH Trace Heating says that the amount will be ‘sufficient’ for its needs.

A secure bicycle parking unit will also be fitted in the car park with room for 26 spaces.

Existing landscaping will be retained and new hard and soft landscaping is proposed around the perimeter of the building. New surface water and foul water drainage systems are also part of the plans.

The proposals can be viewed on the Telford & Wrekin Council website, application number TWC/2023/0867. Comments can be made during the application process which ends on December 15.